YNW Melly Update: Girlfriend Busted On Return To U.S. Soil

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly’s ex-girlfriend Mariah Hamilton was arrested after re-entering the U.S. after she skipped testifying in YNW Melly’s high-profile murder case.

Mariah Hamilton, the ex-girlfriend of rapper YNW Melly, was taken into custody Sunday (January 26) after re-entering the United States while an active warrant against her remained unresolved.

The arrest in Miami-Dade County adds another layer of complexity to an already high-stakes series of legal battles surrounding the embattled Hip-Hop star.

Hamilton, who was romantically involved with YNW Melly at the time of the 2018 double murders for which he awaits retrial, has long been a contentious figure in the case.

Her arrest stems from a warrant issued during Melly’s first trial, which ended in a mistrial in 2023 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Hamilton’s failure to appear at trial and allegations of witness tampering have placed her under intense scrutiny.

Legal documents reveal that Hamilton has faced significant pressure from both sides of the case.

Prosecutors allege that Melly’s associates attempted to influence her testimony, while Hamilton herself has claimed law enforcement threatened her to extract information.

In a 2023 interview with Law & Crime_,_ Hamilton recounted, “When the situation first happened, me and my mom was — well, I was threatened. I was 17, about to turn 18.”

She further alleged, “They came to my house, they were telling me that they were gonna arrest me with accessory after the fact.”

Hamilton’s lawyer claimed that Hamilton never received a proper subpoena to appear in court, citing this as a reason for her absence.

The rapper’s defense team has already faced hurdles, including an investigation into his attorney, Raven Liberty, for possible witness tampering.

Meanwhile, YNW Melly himself has filed a federal lawsuit claiming inhumane jail conditions and violations of his constitutional rights — claims that have yet to lead to his release.

Prosecutors may play hardball and refuse her bond so that she may be compelled to answer allegations regarding her whereabouts during Melly’s trial and any potential role in witness tampering.