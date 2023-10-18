YNW Melly Hit With More Charges As Jury Selection Begins In Murder Retrial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly faced more charges related to witness tampering with jury selection underway in his double murder retrial.

Florida prosecutors added new charges in the witness tampering case against YNW Melly, who awaits a double murder retrial. The rapper was charged with directing the activities of a criminal gang, solicitation and conspiracy to commit tampering, per NBC Miami.

Prosecutors filed the same charges against his co-defendant YNW Bortlen and a man named Terrence Mathis. YNW Bortlen and Mathis were also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Earlier this month, YNW Melly was charged with witness tampering in connection to his first murder trial. YNW Bortlen, who had been out on bond, was arrested for witness tampering as well.

YNW Melly was tried for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser this past summer. A jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict, resulting in a mistrial.

Prosecutors quickly announced plans to retry YNW Melly. Jury selection for the retrial began on Wednesday (October 18).

Last week, YNW Melly’s lawyers convinced Judge John Murphy to remove lead prosecutor Kristine Bradley ahead of the retrial. The defense accused Bradley and the Broward County State Attorney’s Office of prosecutorial misconduct.

Judge Murphy’s decision forced the Broward County State Attorney’s Office to find a new prosecutor for the retrial. Alixandra Buckelew replaced Bradley, making her first court appearance in the case on Tuesday (October 17).

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, remains in jail. He faces a potential death sentence if convicted of murder.