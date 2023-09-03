YNW Melly Double Murder Trial Juror Insists Rapper Was Framed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A juror from the YNW Melly trial has made startling allegations of the rapper being framed and the jury being manipulated into a mistrial.

YNW Melly, the popular rapper accused of a double murder, was framed, according to a juror involved in the trial.

The juror, who wishes to remain anonymous, made explosive allegations, insisting that not only was YNW Melly framed, but the jury was manipulated into a mistrial.

This comes after a long and highly publicized trial where the rapper was accused of murdering two of his close friends, Anthony Williams aka YNW SakChaser and Christopher Thomas Jr., aka YNW Juvy in October 2017.

The juror spoke exclusively to the Sun Sentinel, expressing her firm belief that the evidence presented during the trial did not support the prosecution’s case.

“I believe that he didn’t do it and it wasn’t proved in court,” said juror #7. “This was a really bad situation of being framed. Melly was a very good person. He always tried to help out people around him.”

She went on to say that there were several inconsistencies in the testimonies of the key witnesses and felt that there was a concerted effort by some individuals to ensure Melly was found guilty.

This shocking revelation adds another layer of complexity to an already convoluted case against YNW Melly. The juror’s statement comes on the heels of an AllHipHop report about a juror who alleged manipulation of the jury led to a mistrial.

The juror claimed that there was significant pressure from other jurors to convict YNW Melly, despite the lack of conclusive evidence.

As of now, YNW Melly, who faces the death penalty if he is convicted, remains behind bars, awaiting a new trial date. His legal team is yet to respond to these latest allegations.

The case continues to draw significant media attention and has divided public opinion on the rapper’s innocence or guilt.