YNW Melly Demands To Get Murder Trial Underway

Florida rapper YNW Melly faces first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing two of his friends in 2018.

YNW Melly is ready for his murder trial to begin.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, YNW Melly asked for a speedy trial on Thursday (May 26). The request was filed a month after jury selection got postponed.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of killing Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. in 2018. The Florida rapper and his associate Cortlen Henry, also known as YNW Bortlen, face first-degree murder charges.

“Defendant, Jamell Demons, by and through the undersigned attorney and pursuant to Fla. R. Crim. P. 3.191 (b), hereby files this Demand for Speedy Trial, indicating that he is available for trial, has diligently investigated his case, and that he will be prepared and ready for trial within five (5) days from the date of this Demand,” YNW Melly’s lawyer wrote.

The motion noted, “Under Florida’s speedy trial statute, anyone accused of a felony is entitled to be tried within 175 days of having been taken into custody.”

YNW Melly has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. Jury selection for his murder trial was scheduled to begin in April before a judge postponed the process. He hopes to avoid more delays by filing a motion for a speedy trial.

“No later than 5 days from the filing of a demand for speedy trial, the court shall hold a calendar call, with notice to all parties, for the express purposes of announcing in open court receipt of the demand and of setting the case for trial,” YNW Melly’s attorney wrote. “At the calendar call the court shall set the case for trial to commence at a date no less than 5 days nor more than 45 days from the date of the calendar call.”

YNW Melly could be sentenced to death if convicted.