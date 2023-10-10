YNW Melly Retrial: Prosecutors Ask Judge To Hide Names Of Jurors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly awaits jury selection for his double murder retrial, but his lawyers are fighting to get prosecutors removed from his case.

Prosecutors urged a Florida judge to conceal the names of jurors in YNW Melly’s double murder case. According to the Sun Sentinel, the prosecution raised concerns over a notebook containing the names and physical descriptions of the jury from his first trial. The notebook was discovered at the home of co-defendant YNW Bortlen, who was arrested for witness tampering on October 2.

“There is evidence that suggests potential or seated jurors in the upcoming jury trial will be subjected to improper outside influences or harassment,” prosecutors argued.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was tried for the 2018 murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser this past summer. The trial ended with a hung jury.

The 24-year-old rapper awaits jury selection for a retrial. Jury selection was previously scheduled to begin on Monday (October 9). It was delayed so Judge John Murphy could sort out the defense’s request to recuse prosecutors from the case.

Defense attorneys claimed prosecutors withheld evidence in YNW Melly’s first trial. His lawyers wanted Judge Murphy to dismiss their client’s case or remove the Broward State Attorney’s Office from it.

A pre-trial hearing was supposed to take place on Tuesday (October 10). One of YNW Melly’s lawyers fell ill, forcing Judge Murphy to postpone the hearing.

YNW Melly has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. He faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.