YNW Melly Scores Big Win: Judge Removes Lead Prosecutor From His Murder Case

A Florida judge made the decision ahead of jury selection for YNW Melly’s retrial. The rapper is accused of killing his two friends in 2018.

YNW Melly’s lawyers successfully convinced a Florida judge to remove one prosecutor from his double murder case on Thursday (October 12). According to the Sun Sentinel, Judge John Murphy refused to allow Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley to remain as the lead prosecutor due to the possibility of her getting called as a witness in the rapper’s upcoming retrial.

Last month, YNW Melly’s attorneys accused the Broward County State Attorney’s Office of prosecutorial misconduct. The defense said prosecutors withheld evidence regarding Detective Mark Moretti, the lead investigator in the murder case.

YNW Melly’s legal team hoped to get his case dismissed entirely over the allegations. Judge John Murphy essentially shut down the defense’s bid for dismissal on Thursday. The judge found no evidence of State Attorney Harold Pryor and two deputies participating in a cover-up to warrant their removal from the case. But prosecutors were left scrambling to replace Bradley ahead of jury selection.

Prosecutors claim YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, killed YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The 24-year-old rapper was previously tried for the murders over the summer, but the trial ended with a hung jury.

YNW Melly awaits jury selection for his retrial. The process was supposed to begin on Monday (October 9), but it had to be delayed. Judge Murphy needed more time to sort out multiple motions filed in the murder case.