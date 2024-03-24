YNW Melly Thinks Kendrick Lamar Diss Was About Him—Not J. Cole Or Drake

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly is either clueless or extremely savvy when it comes to marketing.

Kendrick Lamar’s recent diss on Future and Metro Boomin’s collab album was actually about YNW Melly, at least that’s what the incarcerated rapper believes.

Melly made the revelation in an Instagram Story post following the release of the We Don’t Trust You album track “Like That” on Friday (March 22). It appears Lamar’s mention of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five’s Melle Mel is what triggered Melly into thinking the intent of the verse was meant for him, considering he shared a screenshot from Genius of that particular portion of the verse in his post.

“Wasn’t ready for this stray @kendricklamar [person talking and man facepalming emoji] you gone at least share my single today [man shrugging emoji],” Melly wrote in the post.

In the comment section of another Instagram post that reshared the message, Melly continued, seemingly revealing Lamar previously reached out to him with a collaboration request.

“@kendricklamar thought we was cool I sent you my vocals for your record [man facepalming emoji] come on OG I’m innocent [ pensive face and bruised heart emoji],” he wrote.

Kendrick Lamar’s uncredited feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s highly anticipated album quickly went viral and had Lamar trending at No. 1 on Twitter (X) as fans gawked at the shots he seemingly sent in the direction of Drake and J. Cole.

“Sneak dissin’, first person shooter/I hope they came with three switches,” Lamar raps. “I crash out, like, ‘F### rap,’ this Melly Mell if I had to/Got two Ts with me/I’m snatchin’ chains and burnin’ tattoos.”

Whether Melly actually believes Lamar was rapping about him is to be determined, but it’s worth noting he may be using the entire moment as a promotional tool. Coincidentally, Melly released his new single “Save Me” on Friday (March 22), which follows his February release “772 Love Pt. 3” featuring his brother, YNW BSlime.

Check out Melly’s post above.