YNW Melly Trial: Prosecution Rests Case After Presenting Alleged Confession Text

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The YNW Melly double murder trial resumed with more testimony from Detective Mark Moretti on Monday (July 17).

Prosecutors rested their case after Moretti finished testifying. The detective answered questions about the investigation and evidence, including a text in which the defendant allegedly confessed to the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Moretti faced intense cross-examination from the defense.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old rapper admitted he murdered his friends in a text to a man known as Peezy Gambino.

“I did that,” the text read. “Shhh.”

The defense tried to raise doubts about the alleged confession and grilled Moretti for threatening potential witnesses. Attorney Stuart Adelstein suggested other leads in the case were ignored once Moretti realized YNW Melly was a rising rapper.

YNW Melly was arrested on first-degree murder charges in 2019. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Prosecutors claim the defendant and his alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen staged a drive-by to cover up the murders. YNW Bortlen will be tried separately in October.

YNW Melly’s trial began in June. The defense is expected to start calling its witnesses on Tuesday (July 18).