YNW Melly Trial: Crime Scene Reconstruction Expert Says Shooter Was In Car With Victims

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

A crime scene reconstruction expert testified in the YNW Melly murder trial on Wednesday (June 28).

Sgt. Christopher Williams told jurors YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were shot by someone inside the same car. Williams refuted the idea there could be multiple shooters, identifying three rounds fired by one person who was in the vehicle.

“[YNW Sakchaser] was not even aware he was about to be shot,” Williams explained. “And when [YNW Sakchaser] was shot, [YNW Juvy] puts up his hands and is shot and then is shot again. There is no time for anybody to switch a firearm. If there were, I believe one of those individuals would be alive.”

Williams also explained how evidence proved it was not a drive-by shooting. His testimony supported the prosecution’s case, which claimed YNW Melly staged a drive-by shooting after the murders.

“My determination was that this is not a drive-by shooting,” Williams said. “All of these rounds are done—all but one is at a stationary position. The shooter is at a stationary position when all but one of these rounds is going in.”

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The rapper pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted.