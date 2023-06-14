YNW Melly Trial: Victim’s Mother Criticizes Rapper For Blowing Kiss In Court

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YNW Melly prayed and blew a kiss during his murder trial, which upset the mother of one of his alleged victims.

YNW Melly’s courtroom antics continue to bother his alleged victims’ families.

Leondra Phillips, the mother of YNW Juvy, condemned YNW Melly for praying and blowing a kiss during his murder trial. Phillips questioned the defendant’s behavior in an interview with NBC 6 South Florida on Wednesday (June 14).

“I walked out because I don’t—whatchu praying for?” Phillips told NBC 6. “Because you sitting over there like you don’t got no remorse. Every time I walk in, you smiling. This ain’t the time for that. This case is sad. This is serious.”

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. The Florida-bred rapper pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The trial against YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, began on Monday (June 12). His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately.

YNW Melly smiled and laughed several times during the first three days of his trial. His lawyer downplayed the evidence against his client in opening statements.

“What [prosecutors] will bring you is a case that is riddled with reasonable doubt, that is founded on an incompetent and incomplete investigation and exercised poor judgment at every turn,” his attorney David Howard told jurors. “The state cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the allegations they have made, and there’s a reason for that.”

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if convicted. He has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest.