YNW Melly Wants Out Of Jail Ahead Of Second Murder Trial

YNW Melly, who is accused of murdering his friends, has remained in jail since 2019. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

YNW Melly’s lawyers asked a Florida judge to release him from jail while he waits for his retrial in a double murder case. According to NBC Miami, attorneys filed a motion for a bond hearing on Tuesday (August 15).

The rapper’s legal team argued for his release by citing the judge’s decision to grant bond to his co-defendant YNW Bortlen. Lawyers said the judge has the power to grant bond to their client even though he is charged with non-bondable offenses.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, has remained in jail since his 2019 arrest. Authorities charged him with first-degree murder.

Prosecutors accuse the 24-year-old artist of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. YNW Melly will be retried for the murders after his first trial ended in a mistrial.

The original trial began in June. Jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict after listening to several weeks of testimony. Judge John Murphy declared a mistrial in July.

YNW Melly’s second trial is scheduled to start on October 9. His alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen will be tried separately.

Prosecutors claim YNW Bortlen helped YNW Melly stage a drive-by shooting to cover up the murders. Both men pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.