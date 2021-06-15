Yo Gotti Buys $7 Million Luxurious Mansion

Yo Gotti is living the life of luxury after purchasing an opulent, luxurious mansion.

Rap star Yo Gotti just plunked down over $7 million for a brand new mansion.

The CMG boss is the new owner of a huge, luxurious Westlake Village Tuscan-style mansion. According to dirt.com, Yo Gotti purchased his new home from Bruce Kanter, the former CFO of Westwood One.

The 10,000 foot gated property sits on 3 acres of lush greens, overlooking a golf course as well as a man-made lake.

The rap stars house has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, one of which, the master, has its own fireplace! Yo Gotti’s new crib also has a full size children’s playground out back, and a formal garden fit for one of rap”s kings.

The resort style the mansion is rounded out by a tennis court, and an l-shaped infinity pool, which offers up sweeping panoramic views of the mountains surrounding Yo Gotti’s property.

According to dirt.com, Yo Gotti paid $100,000 over the listing price, bringing the total of the purchase to $7,600,000.

In January of 2020, Yo Gotti revealed he had been in the real estate game for years, and at one point he was buying one house a month!

“I bought a house early in my career, and in my head, it was like, ‘If everything goes wrong, I own this one house, you know?’ … As I started doing concerts and more concerts, I started buying more houses. I would buy a house, and try to buy a house every month,” the rap star told Yahoo Finance.

“I didn’t have education or information about real estate at the time. I learned after I bought a few houses, and then I kind of fell in love with the rehabbing of the houses and fixing them up and just the whole process and turned it into a business.”

The news comes on the heels of Yo Gotti re-upping his label deal with Interscope Records. This year, Yo Gotti’s CMG label has released chart topping albums from Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg.