Yo Gotti Delivers Double-Sided “CM10: Free Game” Album

Yo Gotti recently revealed his 22-track “CM:10 Free Game” could be the last album he ever makes and plans to finish how he started.

Yo Gotti has released his eleventh studio album, “CM10: Free Game,” a double-disc album that reflects both sides of his life and career.

The Southern veteran explained side A has a “turnt up,” street vibe, whereas side B shows his growth and maturity.

Yo Gotti called the project: “My Gift to da Culture .. My Gift Back to da streets.” He explained he wanted to do something different, delivering two albums on the same day. “2 TOTALLY DIFFERENT VIBES BUT BOTH FOR THE STREETS,” he said, and then asked his fans which they prefer.

Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo, and Blac Youngsta all feature on the project alongside a new face.

Recently, Yo Gotti “felt like changing a rapper’s life” and issued the ##dollafodolla challenge. He offered a newcomer the opportunity to go back and forth with him on “Dolla Fo’ Dolla” from his “CM10” album. New talent, 10Percent won the competition and is featured on the track as promised.

42 Dugg and EST Gee appear on the single “Cold Gangsta.” Yo Gotti shared the video for the song earlier this week.

Watch Yo Gotti – Cold Gangsta ft. 42 Dugg, EST Gee Below

Meanwhile, the “Rake it Up” hitmaker revealed last week that “CM10” would be “DA LAST 1.”

“I’m gone Finish This S### just how I started!!!” Yo Gotti wrote on Instagram. “Wit No Regrets, Standing on Business & Principles. Motivating All Hustlers, knowing we took da Highest Risk for a Better Outcome. To the Streets, Plugs, Fans & Consumers.” he added, “I’m FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🏾 #CM10 February 4th – THIS DA LAST 1🥲”

Listen To “CM10: Free Game” Below