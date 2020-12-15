Lil Uzi Writing Fantasy Fiction Novel For Jay-Z’s New Book Company Roc Lit 101

(AllHipHop News)
Jay-Z continues to expand his Roc Nation empire with a new division dedicated to literature.
The rap star’s brand has teamed up with a Random House to launch a new imprint called Roc Lit 101.
“There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us,” said Roc Nation’s Executive VP Jenna Fleischman, who will run the imprint alongside Random House executive Chris Jackson.
Jay has to look no further than his roster of Roc Nation artists to kick off the company.
According to Random House, initial releases from Roc Lit 101 include memoirs by CC Sabathia, Yo Gotti, and Fat Joe.
Philly rappers Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert are also on board. Meek will write a book about social justice and “survival” and Lil Uzi Vert is on board to create a fantasy fiction novel.
Roc Lit 101 will also drop Danyel Smith’s “Shine Bright: A Personal History of Black Women in Pop.”
Roc Lit 101 will also publish in a variety of verticals, with children’s stories to cookbooks on deck. The first releases under the new imprint are scheduled to start rolling out this summer.