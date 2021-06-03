Yo Gotti Makes Power Move With Interscope Records Deal

Yo Gotti is expanding his CMG roster by deepening his ties with Interscope Records.

Rapper Yo Gotti just announced he is re-upping his partnership with interscope Records to expand his CMG record label.

Through the new partnership, CMG will extend the its footprint in the music industry by working with the label’s current roster, as well as identifying and signing the hottest new artists around the country.

CMG’s roster is already packed with hit artists. Fellow Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo recently snagged the #1 album in the country with his release A Gangsta’s Pain, while rising Detroit artist 42 Dugg just landed at #8 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart with his new album Free Dem Boyz.

The label also has popular artists like EST Gee, Blocboy JB, and Blac Youngsta signed to the roster.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for John Janick, Steve Berman, Nicole Wyskoarko , and the entire Interscope team and their track record of success,” Yo Gotti said. “We share the same vision about winning – we want to break barriers, disrupt the industry and develop the next generation of superstars. I’m thrilled to partner with them as I continue focusing on CMG’s expansion.”

Yo Gotti has racked up millions of album sales, and much experience since his debut in 1996 with Youngsta’s On a Come Up.

Since then, he has dropped 10 full-length albums, 22 mixtapes and has worked with everyone from Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne to Kanye West and J. Cole.

In addition to his amazing run as an artist, Yo God is very hands-on with the artist on his CMG imprint, by spearheading the marketing and promotion initiatives, to overseeing the overall execution of each of the artist’s releases.

“Gotti’s decades-long ability to consistently identify the next important wave of talent is very rare in our business,” added IGA’s Co-head of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko. “We’re excited about all of the new artists he and his team are currently developing and can’t wait to get started.”

Over the years, Interscope has helped grown several hip-hop labels into complete powerhouses.

Labels like Dr. Dre’s Death Row and Aftermath, Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, J Cole’s Dreamville, Eminem’s Shady Records, and DaBaby Baby’s Billion Dollar Baby imprint all call Interscope home.