‘YO! MTV Raps’ Reboot Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

The ‘YO! MTV Raps’ reboot and classic episodes of the iconic Hip Hop show will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

YO! MTV Raps officially returns on May 24.

The reboot hosted by battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts will be available on Paramount Plus. The streaming service released a trailer for the new version of YO! MTV Raps ahead of its premiere.

“YO! MTV RAPS is truly one of the most groundbreaking, iconic music series to date,” Paramount’s Bruce Gillmer said in a press release. “The wildly popular franchise introduced Hip Hop to the world and along the way helped launch the careers of countless artists. Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts are the perfect pair to bring new life and energy to our storied past, as we merge the show’s legacy with the fresh faces of Hip Hop’s present and future, taking YO! worldwide to a whole new generation of fans on Paramount+.”

The original YO! MTV Raps began airing in 1988 before ending its run in 1995. Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, Doctor Dre and T-Money hosted the groundbreaking Hip Hop show.

Freddie Gibbs, Saba, Baby Tate, Just Blaze, J.I.D and IDK are among the notable artists set to appear on the reboot. Classic episodes of YO! MTV Raps will also be available to stream for the first time.

Check out the trailer below.