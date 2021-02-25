‘Yo! MTV Raps’ Set To Return On The Paramount+ Streaming Platform

(AllHipHop News)
One of the most influential television shows in Hip Hop history is coming back to the small screen. ViacomCBS announced that Yo! MTV Raps will be available on Paramount+ after the streaming platform officially launches on March 4.
The original Yo! MTV Raps ran on MTV in the United States from 1998 to 1995. Additional versions of the series were created for other markets around the world. The return of Yo! MTV Raps will include hosted segments, live performances, cyphers, and lifestyle content.
In addition, Paramount+ will be the home of the classic music shows Behind the Music from VH1 and Unplugged from MTV. A new six-part, unscripted television series from director Dave Grohl, titled From Cradle to Stage, is part of the lineup as well.
“We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+,” states Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events.
Gilmer adds, “In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl’s Cradle to Stage based on his mom’s critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come.”
Yo! MTV Raps helped introduce Hip Hop culture to a wider audience. Many of the rap stars of the 1980s and 1990s gained international exposure from their appearances on the show. Legendary Hip Hop presenters Fab 5 Freddy, Ed Lover, and Doctor Dré once served as hosts for the MTV program.