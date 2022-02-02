Young Buck Arrested For Causing Havoc At Ex’s Home

Young Buck was charged with vandalism over $1,000 after showing up to his ex-girlfriend’s home and damaging her property.

Young Buck found himself in legal trouble once again on Wednesday (February 2).

According to WSMV in Nashville, Young Buck was arrested for damaging his ex-girlfriend’s property. He was officially charged with vandalism over $1,000.

Police apprehended Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, at a traffic stop after responding to a domestic disturbance. Authorities caught him when they spotted a vehicle fleeing the scene that matched the description of his vehicle.

The veteran rapper’s ex-girlfriend told police he texted her to say he was coming over to her house. Once he made it to her home, he began kicking her door when she didn’t answer.

After Young Buck left the premises, his ex went outside and discovered he also damaged her vehicle that was sitting in the driveway. Officers confirmed her account of the damage with footage captured by security cameras.

Young Buck was released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond. A court date has been scheduled for March 1.

The former G-Unit member’s arrest comes at a time when he’s dealing with financial trouble related to his bankruptcy. The trustee overseeing his case has accused Young Buck of hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars that should belong to the bankruptcy estate.