Young Buck Can’t Understand What He Did To Upset 50 Cent: “Is He Trying To Ja Rule Me?” 

50 Cent addressed the ongoing feud with 50 Cent, claiming there was never “beef” and he considered Fiddy as “big bro.”

Young Buck is confused over where it all went wrong with 50 Cent.

The former G-Unit member addressed his issues with 50 Cent, claiming he doesn’t know why his old boss is putting out “false narratives” and “discrediting” him.

He discussed the situation during an interview with Steve-O on the Wild Ride podcast. “I don’t know what I did to make him actually want to see me not feed my children,” Buck said.

He also addressed the “bogus” $250,000 debt Fiddy claimed when Buck filed for bankruptcy in 2020. According to Young Buck, he was late to record the podcast because he received a call that 50 Cent was pushing ahead with his attempt to collect the alleged debt, despite Buck saying Fiddy missed two or “three deadlines” and he is wrapping up his bankruptcy case.

Claiming his issues with 50 Cent result from “misunderstandings” and not beef, Young Buck continued.

“We was once brothers. I’ve always looked at you as big bro,” he added. “Yes, I made mistakes too but I’ve never did anything to try to take food out of your mouth or stop you from eating. See how aggressive he is to me, is he trying to Ja Rule me?”

On Wednesday, AllHipHop exclusively reported a bidding war has slowed the sale of Young Buck’s music catalog.

Structured Assets Sales objected to the sale to Middleton Open Season Partners, claiming it could pay more than the winning bid of $740,000.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent continues taking shots at Young Buck, dissing him on his Final Lap Tour last year.