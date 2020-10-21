Young Buck’s Girlfriend Accused Of Trying To Gun Down Rapper

(AllHipHop News)
G-Unit rapper Young Buck is lucky to be alive because his girlfriend tried to shoot him yesterday (October 20).
The rapper and his Lucresia Neil were involved in a domestic dispute yesterday at a home in Henderson, Tennessee.
Someone in the neighborhood took a picture of the moment Neil squeezed off a shot at the rapper, who was at the end of a driveway when the gunplay broke out.
Police are searching for Young Buck to question him over the incident, and to see if he was struck, or wounded. Neil was sent to the Sumner County Jail after she was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
As or Young Buck, he seems to be just fine. He returned to his IG a few hours ago, with an inspirational message.
“I have good news. You’re going to get back MORE than what you lost. This chapter is called make room…,” Young Buck’s said quoting an inspirational Instagram account.
In December of 2019, Young Buck, born David Darnell Brown, was jailed for almost 5 months on an outstanding child support warrant.
While inside of prison, the rapper filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. The rapper listed his main creditors as the mothers of his six kids.