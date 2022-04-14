Young Buck Could Lose More Assets – Including His House And Gold Teeth

Young Buck is being hauled into court over claims he’s hiding more assets, including a Rolls-Royce and his gold teeth!

Rapper Young Buck could lose the shirt off his back- literally!

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the trustees in his bankruptcy case are hauling the rapper in front of a judge next month.

The trustees believe Young Buck could be hiding assets that need to be declared to satisfy his various creditors.

AllHipHop broke the news – Young Buck filed for bankruptcy a second time when he filed Chapter 7 in January of 2020.

One of the reasons he filed was to get out of his record deal with G-Unit. However, 50 Cent is one of the creditors Young Buck owes.

In addition to a few albums Young Buck never delivered to G-Unit Records, 50 claims the rapper also owes him $250,000 for a loan.

During the bankruptcy proceedings, the trustee in the case claimed Young Buck was hiding hundreds of thousands of dollars in income derived from his publishing company.

The rapper eventually settled with the trustee and agreed to pay $515 a month until a formalized agreement was worked out.

Unfortunately for Young Buck, the trustee in the case still believes he has valuable assets which can help satisfy his debts to creditors, including 50 Cent, the IRS, and the mother of his children.

The Nashville, Tennessee, rap star will have to testify under oath, primarily due to posts on his social media accounts.

Young Buck has been ordered to provide ownership documents for some pricey items he has been flossing by April 29th.

These include gold teeth caps, his “615 Cashville Records” gold and diamond necklace, various gold chains, a Rolls-Royce, a Ford F-150, black truck, a motorcycle, and even the donations he solicited via Cash App.

The trustee is seeking to question Young Buck on May 6th, 2022, at 9:30 am.