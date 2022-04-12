Young Buck Talks Filing For Bankruptcy Because Of 50 Cent

It appears Young Buck and 50 Cent are still in legal limbo when it comes to Buck’s association with G-Unit Records. 50 claims G-Unit owns the rights to the Nashville native’s music catalog.

Earlier this year, Young Buck (born David Darnell Brown) filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy protection. The move was an attempt to prevent Buck from having to pay creditors such as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Young Buck recently appeared on the It’s Tricky With Raquel Harper podcast. That conversation with the TMZ correspondent included the 41-year-old rapper discussing his issues with the G-Unit founder.

“We’re at a standstill,” said Young Buck about his involvement with 50 Cent’s G-Unit. “I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole drawn-out court situation when it all could be done on a business level.”

The Straight Outta Cashville creator later added, “[50 Cent] sent cease-and-desist [letters] out to try to stop all of my music and get everything pulled down based on saying I’m still an artist on G-Unit.”

According to Young Buck, those actions by 50 Cent forced him to find different ways to complete the one album he reportedly has left on his G-Unit deal. That strategy included filing for bankruptcy.

“What I did was once [50 Cent] stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy. And they stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist anything,” explained Buck.

The No Warning actor also stated, “I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well, hey. If you’re owed this, then present whatever receipts or whatever you’ll get paid type of situation.’ That was the only way I was able to go forward with working. 50 hasn’t been able to stop no music I put out right now.