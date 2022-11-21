Young Dolph Case: 4th Suspect Gets Chance At Freedom

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jermarcus Johnson, who surrendered to police on November 18, is the only suspect eligible for bond in the Young Dolph murder case.

Jermarcus Johnson, one of the suspects in the Young Dolph murder case, is eligible for bond.

According to multiple reports, Johnson’s bond was set at $300,000. He surrendered to police in connection to Young Dolph’s murder on Friday (November 18).

Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He remains in custody along with three other suspects, who were denied bond.

Prosecutors say Johnson assisted in a scheme to murder Young Dolph. The 25-year-old suspect allegedly helped one of the shooters escape and aided another in receiving money for the hit.

Earlier this month, police arrested Hernandez Govan for his alleged role in Young Dolph’s death. Prosecutors accused him of soliciting Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill the Memphis-bred rapper.

Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Prosecutors believed he started plotting Young Dolph’s murder in June 2021.

Justin Johnson and Smith were the alleged gunmen who killed Young Dolph in November 2021. They were charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property. The two each received an additional charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder following Govan’s arrest.