Young Dolph Murder Case Hearing Raises More Questions About Trial

Young Dolph was shot and killed in 2021. The man accused of ordering the hit and the alleged shooters await trial for the rapper’s murder.

Hernandez Govan, the alleged mastermind behind Young Dolph’s murder, appeared in court for the last time before his trial on Monday (September 9). A Tennessee judge told him his trial would begin on September 23, the same start date scheduled for the alleged shooters Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith.

Judge Jennifer Mitchell’s comment made it seem like Govan will be tried alongside Johnson and Smith. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office refused to confirm if the three defendants were on trial together or if Govan was being tried separately.

“We are unable to release those specifics at this time – in order to not compromise investigation,” prosecutors told FOX 13 Memphis.

Govan, Johnson and Smith face first-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Young Dolph. The late rapper was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021.

Johnson and Smith have remained in jail since they were indicted for Young Dolph’s murder in 2022. Govan was arrested that same year. He was released on a $90,000 bond in 2023.

Judge Mitchell opted not to revoke Govan’s bond after he got arrested again in 2024. Govan was busted for stalking, driving with a suspended license and having an improperly mounted license tag in Mississippi in June.

Prosecutors accuse Govan of ordering a hit on Young Dolph. Govan’s attorney Manny Arora claims the defendant had nothing to do with the shooting allegedly carried out by Johnson and Smith.

Johnson’s brother Jermarcus pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact in the Young Dolph murder case. Jemarcus Johnson awaits sentencing. He faces six to 12 years in prison.