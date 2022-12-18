Alleged Mastermind Of Young Dolph’s Murder Having Chest Pains, Begs Judge For Help

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The mastermind accused of hiring hitmen to kill Young Dolph appeared in court and complained about his health, while another suspect pleaded not guilty. Read more.

On Friday (December 16th), Jermarcus Johnson and Hernandez Govan appeared in court for their roles in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Govan, believed to have hired Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to carry out the murder, is facing conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors suspect that Govan began planning to assassinate Young Dolph in June 2021. Authorities have not disclosed the reason behind the shooting to the public.

According to WREG, during the court appearance, Govan mentioned that he had not received proper medical attention for blood pressure issues, chest pains, and tingling in his arm due to inadequate staffing at the jail.

Judge Lee Coffee promised to address the issue by speaking with the chief jailer. Jermarcus Johnson’s attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Johnson and Govan have future court dates scheduled for January and February, while Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are also due in court in January.

There have been suggestions that the shooting death of Destinee Govan, also known as LottaCash Desto, may have been retribution for the shooting of Young Dolph.

Govan, the daughter of Hernandez Govan, was a protege of Lil Uzi Vert and was killed in a drive-by shooting in Houston on September 24th at the age of 25.

Christian Isaiah Williams, a 24-year-old suspect, is facing murder charges in connection with the case.

The murder case of Young Dolph has garnered significant attention and has been high-profile since the rapper was killed in 2017.

Many in the community have been closely following the case and eagerly awaiting the outcome.

The police are still conducting an investigation into Young Dolph’s murder. Steve Mulroy, the Shelby County District Attorney General, stated that the investigation is still a top priority.

In related news, Dolph’s posthumous album Paper Route Frank, created and completed by the deceased rapper before his passing, has been released by Paper Route Empire and Dolph’s estate.

The album features guest verses from fellow PRE artists Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, and Snupe Bandz, as well as trusted companions Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz.

The album showcases Dolph’s signature commanding and insightful rhymes set against a grandiose, bass-heavy soundscape produced by Dolph’s frequent associates Bandplay, Sosa 808, and DJ Squeeky.