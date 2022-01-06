The cops in Memphis are looking for a local rapper they believe is a suspect in the murder of Young Dolph!

Memphis police have announced a suspect in the shocking murder of rap star Young Dolph in November of 2021.

On November 17th, two men pulled up to a local bakery called Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in a white Mercedes-Benz.

The men jumped out of the vehicle and shot Young Dolph as he shopped inside the bakery.

The gunmen were armed with a handgun an assault rifle. Dolph was shot numerous times and pronounced dead on the scene.

The cops are hunting for a 23-year-old rapper named Justin Johnson, 23. Johnson, aka StraightDropp, is being sought on a charge of first-degree murder.

Johnson is also being sought for attempted-first-degree murder. Police have placed him on their Top 10 Most Wanted list

Police in Memphis recovered a white Mercedes-Benz in a driveway of a local residence in the Orange Mound section of the city they believe was connected to Dolph’s murder.

Johnson, aka Straight Dropp faced accusations of being involved in the murder just weeks after the shooting took place.

Johnson was allegedly one of two rappers who stole a Paper Route Empire chain, allegedly from Young Dolph’s artist Big Moochie Grape. Johnson can be seen sporting the chain in his last video for his song “Stepped On” ft. Big Homiie G.

Fans of Young Dolph have flooded Johnson’s Instagram account with messages, begging for him to turn himself in.

Another local rapper who has been implicated in the shooting, but never charged with a crime goes by the name of JoJo Splatt. Many of Young Dolph’s fans believe JoJo Splatt was connected to the crime.

Reports noted his height, weight and unique stance, while others claimed he has been snitching on himself in various Instagram posts. JoJo Splatt has denied any involvement in Young Dolph’s murder, but “Flippa’s” fans believe otherwise, especially since JoJo Splatt has been wearing a PRE chain.

Just moments ago, JoJo Splatt appeared to defend Straight Dropp.