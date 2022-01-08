The man accused of killing Young Dolph says he is planning to turn himself in for the murder, as a manhunt is underway to capture him!

The man wanted for the murder of revered rapper Young Dolph is planning to turn himself in next week.

On January 5th, U.S. Marshals announced that Justin Johnson was wanted for first-degree murder due to his alleged involvement in the rapper’s untimely death.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Memphis Police Department launched an extensive search for Johnson, who has ties to organized criminal gangs.

The cops believe Johnson, 23, was one of two gunmen who shot Young Dolph on November 17th, 2021, as he shopped in a local bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies.

The police believe Johnson and an accomplice fled in a white Mercedes-Benz, which authorities say is connected to another deadly shooting.

Justin Johnson, who raps under the moniker StraightDrop, is charged with first-degree murder. Today (January 8th), Johnson announced he was planning to turn himself in, and proclaimed his innocence.

“Turning myself in Monday @201,” Johnson said through his Instagram account. “I’m innocent. Ill be back sooner than you can blink.”

Johnson’s “plan” to turn himself in on Monday does not take the heat off of him. There is still a massive manhunt underway to capture him.