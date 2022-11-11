Young Dolph: Third Murder Suspect Indicted

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Another man is facing charges in connection with the slaying of rapper Young Dolph in a Memphis cookie store in November.

A third man has been arrested and is facing murder charges in connection to the murder of Young Dolph.

According to Memphis news outlet Commercial Appeal, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy confirmed that Hernandez Govan, 43, was arrested on Thursday (Nov. 10). He was indicted of first-degree murder in connection with Young Dolph’s killing.

Fox News Memphis reports sources say Govan is also charged with attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The conspiracy charge reportedly dates back to June 2021, suggesting authorities believe Govan plotted to kill Young Dolph months before his murder.

Young Dolph was shot over 22 times inside Memphis cookie shop Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Nov. 17, 2021. He died on the scene at age 36.

Last week, another suspect accused of murdering Young Dolph told a court he fears for his safety behind bars. Justin Johnson asked to be transferred from a pretrial detention facility to another correctional facility in East Memphis.

Hernandez Govan’s arrest comes just days before the first anniversary of the Memphis rapper’s killing. On Thursday, the mother of Young Dolph’s children and his longtime partner, Mia Jaye shared an insight into the struggles she and their family have faced since the rapper’s death.

“Today is a week from the anniversary of me losing Adolph, and this almost year has been the most challenging year I’ve ever had to face in my life,” Jaye said in a video posted to Instagram. “And it’s like the closer I get to this earmark … it’s like trying to be positive about something so messed up, it comes to a breaking point to where it’s like it’s really just unfair, man.”