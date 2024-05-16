Young Dolph Murder Trial Delayed At Behest Of Prosecution & Defense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Two suspects accused of killing Young Dolph must wait a few more months to face trial for his 2021 murder.

Attorneys representing Young Dolph’s alleged killers received more time to prepare for their murder trial. According to local reports in Memphis, a Tennessee court granted a joint motion to move Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith’s trial to September. It was originally scheduled to begin on June 3.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers said they needed more time to litigate the admissibility of expert opinions on “Timing Advance records.” Both sides agreed they would not be able to complete the process before the original start date of June 3.

“While both parties are on path to proceed to trial, this issue is a highly technical and novel issue that requires expert testimony and hearing,” they wrote in the joint motion. “As such, the parties submit that the present trial date cannot accommodate expert review, scheduling and hearing.”

They continued, “When this issue became apparent, both counsels met with each other, immediately began securing secondary experts on the technical issues regarding Timing Advance and met with this Honorable Court. This Joint Motion follows that meeting and seeks to continue this litigation on a path to trial but on a schedule that accommodates litigation of this necessary issue. It is expected that litigation of this issue, consistent with this Court’s calendar, could be resolved within the next 60 days.”

The prosecution and defense confirmed they were available for a September trial. An exact start date has not been scheduled.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021. Four men were arrested in connection to his murder.

Johnson and Smith were indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for allegedly carrying out the deadly attack. Both men remain in jail.

Hernandez Govan, the man accused of ordering the hit on Young Dolph, was indicted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan was placed on house arrest after posting a $90,000 bond.

A fourth suspect, Jemarcus Johnson, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact. He awaits sentencing.