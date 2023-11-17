Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire & Ida Mae Foundation Bring “Dolph Day” To Multiple Cities

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Dolph Day 2023 weekend event will kick off in Memphis on Friday (November 17).

The second annual “Dolph Day” event is expanding to multiple cities outside of Young Dolph’s hometown of Memphis. On Tuesday (November 16), a message was shared on Young Dolph’s personal Instagram account announcing his Paper Route Empire (PRE) label will be partnering with his family estate’s Ida Mae Foundation for multiple Dolph Day activations in cities such as Memphis, Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas. The series of activations will officially kick off on Friday (November 17), which has been designated as the Adolf “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of service in Tennessee and Georgia.

Countless artists and businesses in Young Dolph’s hometown of Memphis will take part in the upcoming events, including PRE rappers Paper Route Woo and Snupe Bandz, who are set to host a turkey giveaway at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in South Memphis. Additionally, Memphis area businesses such as Cxffee Black and Sweet Magnolia Gelato will donate a portion of the purchases of special menu items to the Ida Mae Foundation.

In Atlanta, the foundation will hand out hygiene kits with the help of Barrio ATL during the day, in addition to hosting a holiday dinner at the Atlanta Mission Center later on in the evening. PRE signee Chitana will be handling the Chicago turkey giveaway on the Southside of the city that’s taking place at the Lionel Hampton Fine and Performing Arts school.

The activations will continue on November 21 in Memphis during PRE artist Jay Fizzle’s turkey giveaway at the Westwood Community Center. Additionally, a basketball tournament will be hosted by Memphis rapper Grove Hero and former collegiate coach Jeremy Hunt at Grove Hero Park in the afternoon.

For details on activation cities and dates along with information for donations and volunteers the official website at Dolph-Day.com.

Check out the full itinerary outline of events below.

11/17 Memphis

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/ St. James Church

Turkey giveaway

11am – 1pm

11/17 Chicago

Lionel Hampton Performing Arts School

Turkey Giveaway

12pm – until out of inventory

11/17 Atlanta

Barrio ATL

Giveaway of food and hygiene kits to homeless

12p-5p

11/21 Memphis

Westwood Community Center

Turkey giveaway

3pm, until none left

Grove Hero Park

Turkey giveaway

3pm, until none left