Young Dolph’s Artists Press On With Charitable Thanksgiving Event After Rapper’s Death

The memory of Young Dolph is being honored by his family friends and paper route employee artist by pressing on with a charitable event to celebrate Thanksgiving.

As the United States prepares to celebrate the nation’s annual Thanksgiving holiday, one might think that friends of the late rapper Young Dolph would be too sad to celebrate.

However, that is not the case. Those closest to the “Preach” rapper have decided to express their love for him by giving back … something he enjoyed.

According to WFMZ, the bereaved collective gave out Thanksgiving turkeys in his honor at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, November 19.

For years, Young Dolph held a Turkey giveaway for people in his Memphis community Rather than cancel the event after the rapper’s death, his artists continued it in his honor pic.twitter.com/5c31kkT9VG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 20, 2021

Originally, Dolph, who was murdered on Wednesday, November 17th outside of a local bakery, had planned to give the birds out himself. The news outlet informs that after his unfortunate demise, his friends and associates stepped up.

That’s nice they still doing the Turkey giveaway in Young Dolph honor 😊 — OhhhhTee💫🌝 (@Stfu_Tee) November 20, 2021

They gave out more than just turkeys. His signees, Undaunted, Paper Route Empire, church volunteers, and community activists gave out a whole dinner menu to the needy. In addition to the turkeys, people were given stuffing mix and cranberry sauce in a COVID-19 contact-less drive-by pick-up.

Bee Bee Jones, one of his label’s employees, helped to organize the effort. Still grieving, he said, “When I hear his music, I just break down. The truth in all of it, and where he came from, that’s what really gets to me sometimes.”

But Jones is still pushing on, sharing that by making sure that marginal people of the community were taken care of during this holiday season would align with who Dolph was as a man.

“This is what he would want us to do right here, still keep on giving,” the 38-year-old revealed. “He came from nothing, but he wanted to make sure everybody got some.”