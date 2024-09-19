Young Dolph Prosecutors Refuse To Explain Why Only One Defendant Is On Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Three men were charged with first-degree murder for their alleged roles in the 2021 shooting death of Young Dolph.

Only one of the men charged in Young Dolph’s murder will go on trial on Monday (September 23). According to FOX 13 Memphis, the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office said Justin Johnson will be the lone man on trial despite his co-defendants having court dates scheduled for the same day.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office claimed they could not clarify why Johnson would be tried alone. Prosecutors said an explanation would compromise their investigation.

Earlier this month, prosecutors cited the same reason for refusing to say if Hernandez Govan would be tried alongside Johnson and Cornelius Smith.

Johnson, Smith and Govan were charged with first-degree murder for Young Dolph’s death. Johnson and Smith, the alleged gunmen, have remained in jail for more than two years. Govan, the alleged mastermind behind the murder, was released on bond in 2023.

A fourth man, Johnson’s brother Jermarcus, pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact in 2023. He awaits sentencing.

The Young Dolph murder trial was supposed to begin in June, but the defense and prosecution requested a delay. Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s partner and the mother of his children, criticized postponement.

“Our family has witnessed lenient bonds being granted, absurd requests approved for the defendants to get a [change of] venue motion, freedom, more time to build a stronger defense… witnessed songs be made, defendants enjoying life while on [house arrest]… all while our loved one is 6 feet deep, waiting for JUSTICE to be served… talk about disheartening, unfair, triggering and hurtful,” she wrote. “For everyone who is like ‘trust the process’ our family has for 3 years, but the process & system is BROKEN (which is evident across ALL of Black America LBH… check the stats) and continuing to sit back allowing people to PLAY in your face isn’t trusting the process it is ignoring the process and giving room for any and everything wrong to happen, overlooking ACCOUNTABILITY.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed at a Memphis bakery in 2021. He was 36.