Young Dolph To Be Celebrated During Public Ceremony At FedEx Forum In Memphis

The public will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of slain rapper Young Dolph during a public ceremony slated to take place later this month.

While his friends, family, and fans mourn, some ask what is going on with the development of his murder case. According to ABC News, the ceremony will be held at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on December 16th.

The chart-topper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed outside of a bakery called Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on November 17th.

Local police seemed to have been moving swiftly to find the culprits. They initially released surveillance stills from surrounding store cameras.

So far, the suspects have not been captured. It is assumed that the two men in the images who drove away in a white two-door Mercedes are still on the run.

The “Preach It” rapper’s private funeral was on Tuesday, November 30th, at the First Baptist Church on Broad Ave.

Community activist and clergy member Pastor Earle Fisher spoke at the funeral and said, according to the news outlet, “It was good to see his family, his friends, people who have cared for him come together and remember his life.”

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” said Fisher.

“The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County,” he continued to share to the captivated audience. “Often, we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

Young Dolph, a father of two, was laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery.