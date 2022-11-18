Young Dolph’s Children’s Mother Launches Non-profit, Black Men Deserve To Grow Old, On The Anniversary Of His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Late rapper’s ex seeks to honor her love by fighting against violence in Black community.

Today (November 17th, 2022) marks the first anniversary of rapper Young Dolph being murdered in front of Makeda’s Bakery on Airways Blvd

The family has done everything to keep his memory alive in a positive way by serving the community as the chart-topper did when he was living. But it is still a challenge dealing with his premature death.

His ex, Mia Jerdine, is bereaved, but she is not petrified and unable to move forward. Moving forward doesn’t mean leaving Dolph behind; for her, it is a call to action in his honor.

Jerdine, the mother of Dolph’s son and daughter, started the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old initiative, according to Fox 13.

She will work within this organization to combat the spread of violence in the Black community.

“We want this to be something that we all lend our voices to,” she said. “We really want to align with grassroots organizations and different people who are like, look we’re going to try to fix this issue, we’re going to try to combat it within our community.”

This is one of many efforts to give back to the community. As reported by AllHipHop.com, the late rapper’s Ida Mae Foundation, a nonprofit he founded in honor of his grandmother, is sponsoring its inaugural day of service.

Today, they gave out free haircuts, lunch, and free winter kits consisting of coats, blankets, socks, and gloves to those in need.

With a heavy heart, his loved ones are defining his legacy. Jerdine said, “They’re continuing the spirit of Dolph.”