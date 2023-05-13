Young Dolph’s Nonprofit Honors Mothers With Special Mother’s Day Brunch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sister says this is a part of his legacy of service that she wants people to remember.

Young Dolph’s legacy is continuing to flourish even without his physical presence.

Through the deceased rapper’s Ida Mae Foundation, he is still providing hope and comfort to vulnerable communities in Memphis. One particular group, near and dear to the foundation, is mothers who have lost children to gun violence.

His sister, who is at the helm of the organization, is hosting a special Mother’s Day brunch to help tend to their bereaved hearts

“My mother is grieving and trying to find different ways to cope and get through so we wanted to honor these moms who lost a child to gun violence,” Carlisa Brown, Dolph’s sister and president of the Ida Mae Foundation said to FOX 13.

The brunch is scheduled for the day before Mother’s Day, May 13.

TONIGHT AT 10: Young Dolph’s family is continuing what you can’t see in these #Dolphland exhibits — community service.



Tonight, we’ll hear from his sister (pictured) who helped organized a special Mother’s Day brunch for mothers who lost a child to gun violence. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/9dtXVAFOJt — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) May 13, 2023

Brown said one of the reasons why the brunch is so important is because people need their very specific pain to be acknowledged.

“When someone is instantly taken from you, not sick, someone actually takes their lives, it hits totally different,” Brown said.

As AllHipHop.com reported Young Dolph was tragically murdered in November 2021. One thing left in the wake of his death was his commitment to his community. In addition to his hit songs and scores of fans, his sister is making sure that no one forgets that.

“He had another side of him that was definitely the best part of him. The giving back, the charity part of him, the family man,” said Brown.