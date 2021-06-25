Young M.A. Heading To Rehab For Addiction

Prayers are going out to Young M.A., who is heading to rehab!

Rising rapper Young M.A. has checked herself into a rehabilitation facility to beat her addiction issues.

The *OOOUUU” star hasn’t shared specific details about her personal struggles, but vowed to overcome the setback as she shared the news on Instagram.

Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) June 22, 2021

“MAB I’ll be back…boutta lose this addiction…omw (on my way) to rehab.”

The Brooklyn, New York native then added a prayer in an Instagram Story update.

“LOVING GOD, I PRAY THAT YOU WILL COMFORT ME IN MY SUFFERING, LEND SKILLS TO THE HANDS OF MY HEALERS AND BLESS THE MEANS USED FOR MY CURE,” she wrote.

“GIVE ME SUCH CONFIDENCE IN THE POWER OF YOUR GRACE, THAT EVEN WHEN IM AFRAID, I MAY PUT MY WHOLE TRUST IN YOU.”