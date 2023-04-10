Young M.A “Very Much Sober” Plans To Share Health Struggles In New Music & Documentary

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young M.A asked fans for patience, promising she’s sober and will bring supporters “along on my journey” with her new music and movie.

Young M.A is on the road to recovery after a recent health scare, assuring fans she’s “very much sober” and ready to take over the summer with new music.

Last month, footage of the “OOOUUU” hitmaker at the barbers sparked concern from supporters. The video went viral with fans worried that she appeared unwell and calling out her barber for sharing it.

A week later Young M.A revealed she spent some time in hospital where she was “successfully treated for several conditions,” and is now “on the road to recovery.”

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn rapper posted a few pics and videos of a recent trip by the water. “That’s why I’m grateful for anything and everything… 🙏🏼” she penned in the caption.

Then on Sunday evening (Apr. 9), Young M.A took to her Instagram Stories to share a welcome update. She announced it was time to share her struggles with her fans via her new music.

“Yo, what up, MAB. I know I’ve been low-key. Long story short, basically, you know. It’s a small setback for just a comeback,” Young M.A stated. “Unfortunately, I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life and things start to catch up with you, or whatever the case.”

She continued, “I just want y’all to know, besides all that, I’m doing much better. I’ve been getting well. I’ve been very much sober. I don’t want to go specifically into details, ‘cause I really want to bring y’all along on my journey. So, besides dropping new music, I also have a documentary with my story. Y’all know I’m mysterious. I keep my personal problems to myself. But, now it’s time to express that to y’all.”

Young M.A then doubled back with a second post asking her fans for patience while promising new music in time for summer.

“Basically, it’s going to be one of those M.A summers, I promise you,” she added. “So, stay in tune. Bare with me too, man. Because I know it be me, it be me. My fault. I love y’all. But, you know. Things happen, unfortunately. But, I got y’all back. I’m still here and I ain’t going nowhere.”