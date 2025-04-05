Young Scooter Funeral Details Unveiled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Scooter’s funeral will take place in Atlanta following a fatal injury sustained while fleeing police after a false 911 call.

A public viewing is scheduled for Sunday (April 6) from noon to 4 p.m. at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur.

His funeral will occur Monday (April 7) at 1 p.m. at St. Philip AME Church in Atlanta. He will be laid to rest in Walterboro, South Carolina.

The 39-year-old rapper, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, died on March 28—his birthday—after suffering a catastrophic leg injury while attempting to flee from Atlanta police in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

Officers had responded to a 911 call reporting a violent altercation involving gunfire and a naked woman being assaulted. When they arrived, no such incident was found.’

Instead, police say they encountered two men running from the area. One of them was Young Scooter, who tried to leap over a wooden fence and severely injured his thigh.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner, the wound caused a torn artery and led to fatal blood loss. His death was ruled accidental, with the cause listed as a “penetrating injury to the thigh” caused by wood or debris.

Authorities later arrested Demi Blanco, a reality TV figure from Zeus Network’s “Baddies.” Blanco, whose real name is Demetria Spence, was charged with transmitting a false public alarm.

Police say she made the 911 call that triggered the chain of events leading to Young Scooter’s death.