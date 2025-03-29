Young Scooter’s Son Slams Atlanta Police Following Rapper’s Bizarre Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Scooter died while allegedly fleeing from Atlanta Police Department officers on Friday (March 28), his 39th birthday. Needless to say, the circumstances surrounding his death have been met with lots of questions into how he actually lost his life.

According to Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith, he sustained a leg injury while on the run that ultimately claimed his life.

But Young Scooter’s son, Kenneth Bailey Jr., seemingly doesn’t care what their explanation is—he’s furious over how the incident unfolded.

“F### APD,” Kenneth Jr. wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Police or not ain have no understanding bout you pulled straight up ain’t give a f### bout no handcuffs on me. I just wanted to make sure you good dats all I kept askin and they hoe ass kept lyin. Damn my best friend gone. Happy birthday too. I know exactly what to do fasho tho you know I got my sisters and brothers they overly good yo son a Hustla just like you.

“Watch dis. I promise ima get back to yall thank yall. Im just tryna stay off this social media s### got lame ass blogs lyin and s### man ion even wanna see nunna dis s###. Broken into million pieces ion wish dis pain on nobody. Dude a good n#### he ain’t deserve this s###.”

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of William Nye Drive after shots were fired and a woman was observed being dragged inside.

“When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and a male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” Smith said. “That’s when Scooter and another man allegedly took off on foot and Scooter somehow got “injured” along the way and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

“He appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg,” Smith explained. “Officers rendered aid and he was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The Atlanta Police Department has not been involved in any shootings tonight and the incident on William Nye—no one was—there was not a shooting at all. Just to be very clear, the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene.”

Some outlets are erroneously citing a report from Fox 5 Atlanta about a man who was killed in a shooting near State Farm Arena, but the man is 42 years old and actually survived but is in critical condition. There are seemingly endless tweets mourning Scooter’s death. Playboi Carti, in particular, shared a photo of Scooter on on his Instagram Stories with the letters, “SMFH.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the incident due to public speculation surrounding the case.