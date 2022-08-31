Young Thug Asks Michael Phelps Bizarre Question From Jail; Olympic Gold Medalist Replies

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Young Thug resurfaced on Twitter with a question for Olympian Michael Phelps, who provided an answer.

Although Young Thug is in jail, the YSL rapper managed to send a few Twitter posts on Wednesday (August 31). Thugger questioned if Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps could pull off a specific feat and tagged the gold medalist in the tweet.

“I’m talking with my roommate and we’re wondering if you could swim 100 miles from the middle of the ocean back to shore – @MichaelPhelps,” Young Thug wrote.

Roughly an hour and a half later, Phelps responded.

“Yeah,” he replied. “I think I could make it.”

Young Thug quickly sent a follow-up to Phelps.

“How long do you think it would take?” he wrote but received no answer.

Young Thug remains in jail following his arrest on gang-related charges in May. He and Gunna were the most notable figures indicted in a sweeping RICO case against YSL members.

Thugger was denied bond on three occasions. He was initially charged with conspiring to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participating in street gang activity.

He was hit with an additional charge of participating in street gang activity, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a machine gun and three counts of violating Georgia’s controlled substances act in August.