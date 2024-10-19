Young Thug Attempts To Squash Feud Between Drake, Future & Metro Boomin From Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Do you think Young Thug can pull off the seemingly impossible task of re-uniting Drake with Future and Metro Boomin?

Young Thug is attempting to squash the alleged rap beef between his close collaborators Drake, Future and Metro Boomin.

In a tweet the Atlanta rap superstar shared on Friday (October 18), Thug directly calls out the pair of rappers and their shared superproducer counterpart in an apparent attempt to extend an olive branch between them. Thug’s message arrives as tensions between Drake and the rapper-producer duo Future and Metro Boomin have risen over the course of the last few months following an assortment of sneak disses and direct jabs sent from both parties.

While the beef reportedly stems from rifts that were exacerbated by creative and competitive rivalries that have simmered over the years, the feuds reached a fever-pitch this summer after Metro Boomin released the “BBL Drizzy” instrumental diss track following Drake’s reference of him on his Kendrick Lamar rap battle diss track “Family Matters” during which he told the St. Louis producer to “Shut your hoe a## up and make some drums n###a.”

Thug, who’s currently locked away in Cobb County Corrections fighting his ongoing YSL RICO case against the state of Georgia, has apparently seen enough and decided to call on his peers directly to move-on past their disagreements and come together.

“@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin,” Young Thug wrote in the tweet.

. @Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 18, 2024

The issues between the trio of stars became more public upon the release of the song “Like That,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which many believe was a subliminal diss aimed at Drake and J. Cole. Produced by Metro Boomin, the track highlighted Kendrick’s sharp lyricism and took aim at rappers who don’t write their own material—an accusation often leveled at Drake.

The song’s success further strained the relationship, as Future and Metro’s pair of collaborative albums which featured the track with Kendrick appeared to align them against Drake in his battle with his West Coast-bred rival. Drake also commented on the beef, saying he and “Pluto never really been through s##t” which further complicated their previous dynamic, given Future’s history of collaborative albums and chart-topping hits with Drake.

Coincidentally, Thug’s plea to his collaborators follows Drake’s recent social media post in which he implied he put money up for Thug’s legal case while also calling for his release from jail.

In addition to Future’s repost, check out some of the reactions to Thug’s tweet below.

