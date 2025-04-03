EXCLUSIVE: Young Thug Could Be Sent Back To Jail After Threat To Kill Fani Willis Emerges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug reposted a banned image of gang cop testifying and called her a liar. Now prosecutors want his probation revoked over threats.

Young Thug reposted a banned image of a testifying gang investigator and called her “the biggest liar in the DA’s office” — and now prosecutors want his probation revoked, citing what they call an escalating campaign of intimidation that has endangered lives and could derail justice.

Young Thug is facing potential jail time after Fulton County prosecutors accused him of targeting a key witness and inciting threats against law enforcement figures, including District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a motion filed on April 2, 2025, by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fani Willis asked Judge Paige Whitaker to revoke Young Thug’s probation, citing what it described as a “blatant disregard for the law, the safety of witnesses, and the integrity of judicial proceedings.”

The allegations stem from a social media post Young Thug shared on April 1.

The post included a photograph of Investigator Marissa Viverito, who was in the middle of testifying during a high-profile, multi-defendant gang murder hearing.

A judge had specifically ordered that her image not be shown. But a blogger defied that order and Young Thug reposted it with a caption that read: “Marissa Viverito is the biggest liar in the DA’s office.” The post quickly racked up more than two million views, sparking a wave of online vitriol — including threats against Viverito and her family.

One of those threats included a direct incitement to violence: “If the hate is really real, then pull up on her mama crib,” paired with a photo of the investigator’s mother’s home.

Her home address and her parents’ address were posted publicly soon after. Just hours later, the threats escalated even further.

A different social media account posted a message threatening the life of Fulton County DA Fani Willis: “I will personally make sure Fani Willis is assassinated.”

Prosecutors included that post as an exhibit in the filing and tied the online activity directly to Williams’ influence and online reach.

“This is not an isolated incident,” Willis wrote. “It is part of a calculated campaign of intimidation, harassment, and misinformation designed to undermine the legal process.”

Prosecutors argue that Williams has continued associating with individuals who use digital platforms to intimidate witnesses and public officials, pushing a narrative that undermines the court and its personnel’s credibility​.

Williams, who previously pleaded guilty and was placed on probation on October 31, 2024, was ordered to have no contact with the victims or their families.

But his online activity and association with those promoting threats, prosecutors argue, violate those terms and justify immediate revocation of his probation.

“Failure to act decisively will only encourage further attempts to threaten, harass, and intimidate those involved in this case,” Fani Willis warned.

They emphasized that Young Thug’s global reach amplifies the danger, referencing his own admission during his October 2024 hearing. “I understand how it could be twisted. I understand what it could do to the mind of people,” Young Thug told the court back then. “I promise you I am 100 percent changing that… I am smarter. It’s more things to rap about.”​

Judge Whitaker had acknowledged the rapper’s wide-reaching influence during sentencing, likening the rap industry’s public-facing drama to professional wrestling and reminding Young Thug that his words have consequences beyond music.

Young Thug is already trying to damage control, but it may be too late.

“I don’t make treats [sic] to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love,” the rap star posted in response to the State’s call to lock him up.

I don’t make treats to people I’m a good person, I would never condone anyone threatening anyone or definitely participate in threatening anyone. I’m all about peace and love — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 3, 2025

However, the state argues that Young Thug has betrayed that trust and turned his platform into a weapon against the judicial system.

In addition to revoking his probation, prosecutors are also asking the court to hold Young Thug financially accountable for the security resources deployed to protect those targeted.

Young Thug pleaded guilty in the YSL RICO case and was sentenced on October 31, 2024. He received a 40-year sentence, with five years commuted to time served and the remaining 15 years to be served on probation.

An additional 20 years are “backloaded,” meaning they will only be served if he violates his probation terms. ​ A hearing date for the state’s revocation motion has not yet been publicly scheduled.

[Young Thug’s] probation should be immediately revoked to prevent further harm, ensure

compliance with the law, and send a clear message that witness intimidation and threats against public

officials will not be tolerated,” Fani Willis said. “The State urges this Court to take swift and decisive action by revoking [Young Thug’s] probation.”