Young Thug’s Ex Jerrika Karlae Reveals His Mental State Amid RICO Case

Young Thug remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail after a judged denied him bond in a RICO case against YSL members.

Young Thug’s former fiancée provided an update on his wellbeing as he sits in jail.

Jerrika Karlae discussed Young Thug’s state of mind in an interview with The Progress Report Podcast. According to her, he’s maintained a positive outlook despite the pending RICO case against him.

“He’s doing good actually,” she said, noting she spoke with Young Thug. “And he’s in great spirits. I feel like this is just a moment for him to learn a lot of lessons. And honestly, he was giving me advice on how to– he was like, ‘Keep your head in the game. Wake up every day and put a smile on your face. And be thankful. And we good.’ He’s like, ‘I love my fans.’ Stuff like that.”

Karlae continued, “I see the growth. I see his faith. I really, really do. That’s what a lot of people don’t know. Bro, that man really know the Bible inside and out. Nobody would know that about him because ain’t nobody talk about that. People come around him, they don’t see how he talk about God. They don’t talk about that. They talk about everything else.”

But Karlae did acknowledge how much Lil Keed’s death hurt Young Thug. Lil Keed passed away just days after Young Thug’s arrest.

“He was very, very sad,” Karlae said. “He was tore up about Keed.”

A judge denied bond to Young Thug on June 2. The YSL Records founder will remain in custody until his trial, which is scheduled to begin in January 2023.