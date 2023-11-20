Young Thug Fails In Bid To Get RICO Case Thrown Out Ahead Of Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel argued for dismissal by challenging the language of the RICO indictment at a pretrial hearing.

A Georgia judge rejected Young Thug’s motion to dismiss his RICO indictment a week before the scheduled start of his trial. Defense attorney Brian Steel was unable to convince Judge Ural Glanville of any faults in the language of the indictment at a hearing on Monday (November 20).

“Mr. Williams is innocent of all charges in the above-referenced indictment,” Steel wrote in the motion. “The grand jury wrongfully re-indicted Mr. Williams in the above-reference case on or about October 5, 2022 in count one – conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act; count 56 and 57 – participation in criminal street gang activity; counts 58, 59 and 60 – violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act; count 61 – possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and count 62 – possession of a machine gun.”

Steel argued for dismissal by saying the grand jury failed to properly accuse Young Thug of knowingly committing the allegations in the RICO indictment. Judge Glanville determined there was nothing wrong with the wording of the indictment.

“I find that the state’s indictment tracks the language of the statute and is sufficient therein for counts one, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60, 61 and 62 as it pertains to the state versus Mr. Jeffery Williams,” the judge said. “For those reasons, the court is going to deny the defendant’s plea and bar motion to dismiss general demurrer.”

Young Thug will be able to appeal Judge Glanville’s ruling, but the judge noted it “won’t stop the trial of this matter.” Opening statements in the YSL RICO trial are scheduled to begin on November 27.