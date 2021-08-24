Young Thug Gifted 100 Acres of Land to Create “Slime City” Subdivision

Young Thug celebrated his birthday last week and received some very special gifts, including a vast plot of land from his manager!

The Atlanta rapper was gifted 100 acres of land by his manager and real estate agent, Trey Williams for his 30th birthday last week. Williams took to Instagram to post a video of Young Thug and friends surveying the land.

“Happy Birthday to one of my top clients @thuggerthugger1,” he wrote in the caption. Revealing the gift was a surprise he said, “his manager @geoffo212 and I secretly locked down 100 Acres of land for his birthday and now he’s about to build Slime City! This is hands down one of the best ways to invest your money! Thank you @geoffo212 for trusting me to get this deal done‼️”

A voice on the video can be heard saying, “100 acres of land you can build your own subdivision. This is how you invest your money!” Sounds like Slime City could be en route to becoming a subdivision!

The post gave few details as to where exactly the property is located but the post location says “Atlanta, Georgia” and appears to be a rural wooded area featuring a small lake.

On top of the plot of land Thugger, born Jeffrey Williams, also received a slew of luxury gifts from his celebrity friends including a pink Bentley from fellow Atlanta rapper, Gunna.

Watch Gunna gift Young Thug with a pink Bentley

Young Thug premiered the video for his latest song, “Tick Tock” earlier this week. His next studio album, tentatively titled “Punk” is slated for release on October 15, 2021.

The official “Tick Tock” video from Thugger



