Young Thug & His Lawyer To Serve Jail Time Together Following Contempt Order 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steele, requested to serve his 20 days jail time with his client so they can work on his case behind bars.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, has been ordered to serve jail time after a Georgia judge held the lawyer in contempt following a drama-filled day in court.

On Monday (June 10), Steel was arrested and taken into custody after refusing to disclose who informed him of a private meeting between the judge, the prosecution and key witness Kenneth “Lil Woody” Copeland.

YOUNG THUG'S LAWYER HAS EVIDENCE OF COERSION AND WITNESS INTIMIDATION BY THE JUDGE AND THE STATE



THE JUDGE WANTS TO KNOW HOW HE FOUND OUT BUT STEEL ISN'T RATTING. THE JUDGE THREATENS STEEL WITH JAIL.



WOODY ALSO APPARENTLY ADMITTED HE'S THE ONE WHO KILLED NUT



CORRUPTION. pic.twitter.com/faGHjcQL21 — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) June 10, 2024

After returning to court, Judge Ural Glanville told Steel he would jail him if he did not name his source.

“You will go into custody at five o’clock today or whenever we finish if you don’t tell me,” Glanville told Steele. Later in the hearing, following arguments from Steele’s attorneys, Glanville ordered Steele to 20 days in jail. He will serve his sentence on the weekends commencing Friday, June 14.

Steele is appealing the decision. However, Glanville agreed to the lawyer’s request to serve the time with Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) in Fulton County jail if his appeal fails.

“I’d ask that I could be with Mr. Williams, and we work on our case all weekend, for all those weekends. Otherwise, I can’t prepare, I speak with Mr Williams all the time,” Steele argued.

“You have my support,” Glanville replied. “I will talk to our sheriff, and we may be able to make that work.”

The attorney’s wife, Colette Resnik Steel, is appealing the contempt order. However, Glanville said her husband has no grounds to appeal or a bond hearing. Nonetheless, the judge also stated he would lift the order if Steele would reveal his source.