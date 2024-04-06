Young Thug Judge Threats Weekend Court To Speed Up Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The duration of Young Thug’s legal battle has become a focal point of concern for The judge overseeing the trial.

The judge presiding over Young Thug’s RICO case has expressed concerns over lawyers’ predictions that the rap star’s trial could extend for years, potentially becoming Georgia’s longest trial.

In an attempt to reign in the timeline, the judge has taken a firm stance on managing the court’s schedule more strictly.

As a result, Judge Ural Glanville is threatening to hold court on weekends to speed up the proceedings.

This move signifies the court’s growing impatience with the trial’s slow pace, which has been bogged down by numerous delays and interruptions.

If necessary, a court would be held on Saturday and Sunday. Judge Glanville informed prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The trial has already seen its share of drama and unexpected developments.

Among these developments was the stabbing of co-defendant Shannon Stillwell in the Fulton County Jail in December 2023, causing a significant delay.

Illnesses among attorneys and the judge have further prolonged the trial, testing the patience of all parties involved.

Four months into the proceedings, with roughly 40 witnesses having testified, the prosecution’s list includes over 100 additional names, raising concerns about the trial’s potential extension well into 2024, 2025, 2026, or even as far as 2027.

In light of these challenges, Judge Glanville has requested that attorneys make themselves available earlier on certain days, emphasizing the need to expedite the trial without compromising its integrity.

Young Thug has been locked up for almost two years. He was ordered to be held without bond in May of 2022 and has lost four attempts at getting out of prison.