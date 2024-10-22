Young Thug’s Lawyer Learns Appeal’s Fate After Infamous Showdown With Judge

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Judge Ural Glanville, who was forced to recuse himself from the YSL RICO trial, held Young Thug’s lawyer in contempt in June 2024.

The Georgia Supreme Court reversed a judge’s controversial decision to hold Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steel in contempt on Tuesday (October 22). Justices said Judge Ural Glanville’s actions prevented Steel from receiving due process in the courtroom dispute, which rocked the YSL RICO trial.

“Because the announcement of a specific punishment was delayed by the trial court, Steel was entitled to additional process,” the Georgia Supreme Court noted. “In particular, he was entitled to have the matter heard by a different judge. Steel’s repeated refusal to comply with Judge Glanville’s direct order was conduct directed toward the judge … The exchange between Steel and Judge Glanville makes clear that Judge Glanville was involved in the controversy. For these reasons, a different judge should have presided over the contempt hearing and the failure to do so requires reversal.”

Last June, Judge Glanville held Steel in contempt for refusing to reveal how the attorney learned about the judge’s secret meeting with a witness in Young Thug’s trial. The judge ordered Steel to spend 10 weekends in jail, but the order was placed on hold pending Steel’s appeal.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represented Steel in his appeal, celebrated their victory on social media.

“Brian Steel’s contempt is reversed by the Supreme Court! Justice has prevailed!!!” she wrote. “It was my absolute honor to work with this team of some of the finest lawyers in the country to represent one of our finest, Brian Steel. Hooray for justice!!”

Judge Glanville presided over the bulk of Young Thug’s slow-moving trial, but June’s clash with Steel led to the judge’s removal. Judge Rachel Krause granted Young Thug’s motion to disqualify/recuse Judge Glanville in July.

“This court has no doubt that Judge Glanville can and would continue presiding fairly over this matter if the recusal motions were denied, but the ‘necessity of preserving the public’s confidence in the judicial system’ weighs in favor of excusing Judge Glanville from further handling of this case,” Judge Krause ruled.

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker eventually took over Young Thug’s trial, which started in 2023 but hasn’t concluded. Young Thug has remained in jail since his 2022 arrest.