Young Thug Offers To Help Africans Unable To Escape Ukraine Crisis

The entire world is watching the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Many foreign policy experts believe the armed conflict in the European nation could cause a humanitarian emergency.

Nearly half a million refugees have fled to other European countries since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine on February 24. However, there have been reports that Africans are being barred from leaving Ukraine.

Multiple videos went viral on social media that appear to show soldiers preventing Black residents in Ukraine from getting access to leaving the country. #AfricansInUkraine began trending on Twitter over the weekend.

“Some people have gone to get buses, but they’re not allowing Black people basically onto the buses. They’re prioritizing Ukrainians. That’s what they say,” Korrine Sky, an African student in Ukraine, told Business Insider.

While empathetic Black people in America are donating money, advocating against the war, and praying for the people of Ukraine, Racist Ukrainians are blocking Africans from trains to escape the war torn nation.



White supremacy and anti-Blackness are global.

Atlanta-based entertainer Young Thug is stepping up to try to help any Africans stranded in Ukraine during the crisis. The 30-year-old Hip Hop recording artist took to Instagram to ask for information on how to rectify the tragic situation.

“If some of my rap brothers are in, I’m willing to help Africans get out of Ukraine. However, I can sense [they’re] not letting us pass,” wrote Young Thug on his Instagram Story. He added, “Whoever holds the info for these movements, please contact me ASAP. I’m ready.”

According to Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko, close to 200 Ukrainians have died since Russia launched its attack. Sixteen children are reported dead. Over 1,000 people have been wounded. In an attempt to bring the conflict to an end, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to send delegations for talks held at a location on the Belarus border.