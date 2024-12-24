Young Thug Responds As Video Leaks Of Devin Haney’s Wife Professing Her Love During Jail Visit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug has shared his first tweets in over a month in response to a newly emerging scandal involving himself and the wife of a prized fighter.

In a series of cryptic tweets he posted on Monday (December 23), the Atlanta rap star appeared to respond to the resurfaced footage of a call with Instagram model Lenna Sayed during her jail visit at Cobb County Corrections in 2022.

In the 14-plus long video released by LawAndCrime, Sayed is seen crying on the phone and telling Thug “I only want you.” Sayed reportedly married boxer Devin Haney in 2023, causing a stir on social media once the video began circulating on multiple platforms.

Within hours of the video making headlines, Thug responded in covert fashion, seemingly denouncing the alleged relationship while also acknowledging it at the same time.

“Them n#ggas don showed they hands, them n#ggas ain’t in… #saytwin,” Young Thug wrote in the first tweet.

In another tweet he directly addressed their conversation, explaining that people had the context surrounding the exchange all wrong.

“Man me and twin was talking bout some whole other serious sh#t, I don’t know y she spoke on loving other people or anything else cause ain giving no f#ck bout no hoes or n#ggas I’m the capital P lol that’s my twin and nothing else,” he wrote before adding, “Never have never will lol.”

He signed off in the final tweet, “I can have that lil s### right now if I wanted it, but she been pushing the p harder then n##### lol that’s the twin…I got who I want.”

This new social media scandal follows Haney making headlines this month after he shared a cryptic tweet of his own, subsequently sparking fan and critics to speculate. The tweet was in reference to the lawsuit Haney filed against Ryan Garcia in September over reports of PED abuse following their bout earlier this year.

“I ain’t go to no damn court.. foh,” Haney wrote after rumors spread that he had filed the 12-page lawsuite against Garcia formally in Court earlier this month.